AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $323.00

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 323 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.37), with a volume of 464094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339.80 ($4.58).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJB. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.38) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.00) to GBX 435 ($5.87) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 415 ($5.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 31.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 376.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

In other news, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.13), for a total value of £39,592.20 ($53,416.35). Also, insider Andrew James Bell bought 263,051 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £994,332.78 ($1,341,517.51). Insiders have acquired 263,131 shares of company stock worth $99,463,118 over the last ninety days.

About AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

