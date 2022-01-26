Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

AIRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airsculpt Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

AIRS stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Airsculpt Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

