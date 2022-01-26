Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €3.25 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.69) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.66) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.30 ($3.75).

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at €3.89 ($4.42) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.06. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($16.65).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.