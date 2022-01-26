Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$93.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Cormark dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745.

AEM opened at C$63.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.15. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$60.27 and a 52 week high of C$93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.17%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.