Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

AGYS stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,112. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.19 million, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agilysys stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

