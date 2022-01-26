Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.
AGYS stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,112. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.19 million, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07.
Several brokerages recently commented on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
