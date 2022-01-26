Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of A opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

