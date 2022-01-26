Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.52.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

