Advisory Research Inc. Sells 5,762 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 34.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.69 and a 200 day moving average of $190.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $130.22 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

