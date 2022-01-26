Advisory Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,490 OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPRX opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $749.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.14 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.49.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $979,569.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $787,801.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,290 shares of company stock worth $6,950,686. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

