Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 48 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $233.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.45 and its 200 day moving average is $230.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.