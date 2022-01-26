Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

NYSE:ABT opened at $123.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

