Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,489 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVID. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVID opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

