Advisory Research Inc. Buys New Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Rush Street Interactive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,436 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,748,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 876,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after acquiring an additional 822,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSI opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

RSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

