Advisory Research Inc. Buys 20,735 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after buying an additional 871,839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 106.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after buying an additional 776,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after buying an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

STLD stock opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.