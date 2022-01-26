Advisory Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,061 Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 33,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after buying an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after buying an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after buying an additional 108,816 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,966,000 after purchasing an additional 187,626 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.23. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

