Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 40,965 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.31% of Party City Holdco worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 227,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,146,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.70. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

