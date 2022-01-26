Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 34,057 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,057 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Agiliti worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agiliti by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after purchasing an additional 84,279 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 235.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,986 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agiliti alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

AGTI opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $298,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,788 shares of company stock worth $5,207,094 over the last quarter.

Agiliti Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.