Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

