Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 924 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth about $596,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 483.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 80.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,431,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,042,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWR. Barclays downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

