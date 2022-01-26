Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX stock opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $120.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

