Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth $94,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth $148,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 371.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at $965,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

WLKP opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $27.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $293.97 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

