Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,346 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.67% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTXN. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 494,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

FTXN opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

