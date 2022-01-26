Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Director Holdings Corp. Fila Sells 699,819 Shares

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.75. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 42.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 19.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Acushnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

