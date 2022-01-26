AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.33.

AT has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Joe Ontman bought 32,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$149,981.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,685,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,670,649.35. Also, Director Roger Dent purchased 10,000 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,800. Insiders purchased 62,963 shares of company stock worth $297,182 over the last ninety days.

AT traded down C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.35. 777,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,823. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.76. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of C$3.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.08. The stock has a market cap of C$203.14 million and a P/E ratio of 15.41.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$27.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.1358636 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.