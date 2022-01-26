ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) vs. Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Financial Contrast

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 104.89% 1.45% 0.32% Boston Properties 11.71% 4.08% 1.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Boston Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $50.31 million 2.25 -$197.71 million $2.99 4.02 Boston Properties $2.77 billion 6.45 $872.73 million $2.04 56.01

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ACRES Commercial Realty and Boston Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Boston Properties 1 4 7 0 2.50

ACRES Commercial Realty currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.23%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $129.27, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Volatility & Risk

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Properties beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde in 1970 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

