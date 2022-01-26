Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 8,327 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 29.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 89.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.