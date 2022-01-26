AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.6% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.69. 68,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333,813. The stock has a market cap of $238.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.24 and a 200 day moving average of $118.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.29%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

