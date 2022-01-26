Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $4.70 EPS.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.23.

ABT stock opened at $123.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.45. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $217.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

