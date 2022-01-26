Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.76. Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to at least $1.50 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.27 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $217.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.23.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

