Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €28.30 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €28.30 ($32.16) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aareal Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.12 ($30.82).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ETR ARL traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €27.86 ($31.66). The company had a trading volume of 128,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 52 week high of €29.90 ($33.98). The business’s 50-day moving average is €28.64 and its 200-day moving average is €25.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.