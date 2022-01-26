$99.58 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post $99.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.32 million and the highest is $101.90 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $78.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $397.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.13 million to $399.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $436.64 million, with estimates ranging from $426.80 million to $441.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.01. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

