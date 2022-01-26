95,244 Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of AXIS Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in AXIS Capital by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 23,437 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

