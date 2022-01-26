$91.78 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post sales of $91.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.30 million and the highest is $95.97 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $47.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $319.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $323.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $322.03 million, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $324.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at $1,158,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $1,458,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 622.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $662,000. Institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 1,084,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,475. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $395.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

