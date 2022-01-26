$8.26 EPS Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will report earnings of $8.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.85. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings per share of $8.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $15.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $19.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $879,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock worth $8,250,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $307.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $276.70 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

