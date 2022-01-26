$8.08 Million in Sales Expected for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) to post sales of $8.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $62.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.69 million to $71.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.92 million, with estimates ranging from $8.75 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TARS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $53,099.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock worth $522,815 over the last 90 days. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

TARS traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. 624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,167. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.93. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $42.70.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

