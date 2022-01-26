$78.19 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce sales of $78.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $46.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $233.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.18 million to $233.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $314.18 million, with estimates ranging from $291.55 million to $350.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $16.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,605. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.61 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after purchasing an additional 762,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $103,520,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,135 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 61.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,772,000 after purchasing an additional 150,886 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after buying an additional 148,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

