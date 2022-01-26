75,626 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 75,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,684,000. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 0.8% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,200,000 after purchasing an additional 836,557 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 19,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $125.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $267,343.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

