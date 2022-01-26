$7.54 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce sales of $7.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.62 billion and the lowest is $7.43 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $41.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.33 billion to $50.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.78. 11,222,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,127,634. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

