5,498 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 212.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 35.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,485,000 after acquiring an additional 353,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN stock opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $473,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,792 shares of company stock worth $12,410,621 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.