53,959 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 53,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $687,128.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AI opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $176.94. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

