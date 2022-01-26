$5.38 EPS Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.25 and the highest is $5.70. McKesson posted earnings per share of $4.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $22.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $22.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $22.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.69 to $22.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.42.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,611 shares of company stock worth $13,638,025 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after buying an additional 64,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after buying an additional 303,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.63. The company had a trading volume of 862,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,938. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.36. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $256.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

