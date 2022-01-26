45,500 Shares in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Quad/Graphics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $706.10 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

