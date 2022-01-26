40,000 Shares in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Archaea Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archaea Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Shares of NYSE LFG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. 1,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,162. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48. Archaea Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

