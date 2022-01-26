3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,404,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 1-year low of $168.01 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

