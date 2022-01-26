$389.40 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will post sales of $389.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.30 million and the lowest is $373.49 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $254.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. 440,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,104. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,221,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,314,000 after buying an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

