$384.07 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce sales of $384.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $373.00 million to $403.20 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $246.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

HP stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,150. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.79%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.