$31.46 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will post $31.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.20 million to $33.99 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $21.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $107.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.30 million to $110.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $144.04 million, with estimates ranging from $138.58 million to $150.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 514,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 35.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 142,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $1,886,000. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. 238,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,142. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $112.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.