2,753 Shares in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 36.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 36.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS opened at $87.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.69 million, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.