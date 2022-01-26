27,513 Shares in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 294,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 608,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 45,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNX opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.35. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $352,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $228,327.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,794 shares of company stock worth $1,505,630. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

