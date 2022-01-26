23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading Up 6.6%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 4.70 and last traded at 4.69. Approximately 30,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,055,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is 8.56.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09. The company had revenue of 55.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 607.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

